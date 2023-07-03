 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 3, 2023

Ex-first round pick works out for Suns

July 3, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Frank Vogel looking on

Oct 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns have already made a couple of big offseason moves, and they are still searching for key pieces that might be able to help in their pursuit of an NBA title.

Free-agent point guard Darren Collison recently worked out for the Suns and had a “great showing,” according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

Collison most recently played for the South Bay Lakers, which is the G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers. The former first-round pick last played in an NBA game during the 2021-22 season, when he made just three appearances off the bench for the Lakers.

Now 35, Collison seems highly unlikely to make a significant contribution with any team. He is, however, a nearly 40% three-point shooter for his career. That is likely why the Suns are giving him a look.

Phoenix acquired Bradley Beal in a blockbuster trade last week and then signed a former Sixth Man of the Year. The Suns do not have much money to spend, but they will continue to explore creative ways to fill out their bench.

Article Tags

Darren CollisonPhoenix Suns
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus