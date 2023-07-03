Ex-first round pick works out for Suns

The Phoenix Suns have already made a couple of big offseason moves, and they are still searching for key pieces that might be able to help in their pursuit of an NBA title.

Free-agent point guard Darren Collison recently worked out for the Suns and had a “great showing,” according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

Free agent veteran guard Darren Collison worked out for Phoenix Suns last week and had a great showing, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. Phoenix remains aggressive in searching for complementary players. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 3, 2023

Collison most recently played for the South Bay Lakers, which is the G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers. The former first-round pick last played in an NBA game during the 2021-22 season, when he made just three appearances off the bench for the Lakers.

Now 35, Collison seems highly unlikely to make a significant contribution with any team. He is, however, a nearly 40% three-point shooter for his career. That is likely why the Suns are giving him a look.

Phoenix acquired Bradley Beal in a blockbuster trade last week and then signed a former Sixth Man of the Year. The Suns do not have much money to spend, but they will continue to explore creative ways to fill out their bench.