Everyone made the same joke after Bucks won NBA Cup

December 17, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court

Apr 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Several fans fixated on one big winner after the Milwaukee Bucks’ clean sweep of the 2024 NBA Cup. No, it was not Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak was named NBA Cup MVP and led his team to a resounding 97-81 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Tuesday’s championship game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Antetokounmpo had a monstrous stat line of 26 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists on 10/19 shooting from the field. He also had 2 steals and 3 blocks to seal the in-season tournament title for Milwaukee.

But some fans half-jokingly credited Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham for leading the Bucks to victory. Ham was the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach last season when they similarly swept the first-ever NBA Cup.

With Ham now a combined 14-0 in the NBA Cup, social media was filled with jokes about Ham being the Phil Jackson or Red Auerbach of the early-season event.

While fans made fun of Ham for finding success in the NBA’s fledgling tournament, it’s still arguably quite an accomplishment. The Bucks on Tuesday completely outclassed the Thunder, the favorites to emerge out of the Western Conference this season.

Milwaukee has managed to shrug off a brutal 2-8 start to the season. The Bucks have lost just thrice over its last 15 regular season games to improve to 14-11.

