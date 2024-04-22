Report reveals Lakers’ likely decision on Darvin Ham

Some have called on the Los Angeles Lakers to make a coaching change after two inconsistent seasons under Darvin Ham, but the team does not appear to be preparing to make such a move.

The Lakers are expected to keep Ham even if they are defeated in the first round of the playoffs, according to Lakers reporter Anthony Irwin. There is skepticism that owner Jeanie Buss would want to pay Ham $8 million over the next two years to not coach, and Ham may also get some leeway for the numerous injuries to role players the Lakers have endured this season.

The Lakers also have not forgotten that Ham guided the team to the Western Conference Finals last season as a first-year head coach.

There have been reports that some Laker players became disillusioned with Ham this season over his lineup management. Those issues do not appear to have really derailed the team, even though they had to get through the Play-In Tournament to face the Denver Nuggets in the first round. Despite that, the suggestion seems to be that the coach will be given at least one more year.