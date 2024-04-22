 Skip to main content
April 22, 2024

Report reveals Lakers’ likely decision on Darvin Ham

April 22, 2024
by Grey Papke
Nov 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham at a press conference during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Some have called on the Los Angeles Lakers to make a coaching change after two inconsistent seasons under Darvin Ham, but the team does not appear to be preparing to make such a move.

The Lakers are expected to keep Ham even if they are defeated in the first round of the playoffs, according to Lakers reporter Anthony Irwin. There is skepticism that owner Jeanie Buss would want to pay Ham $8 million over the next two years to not coach, and Ham may also get some leeway for the numerous injuries to role players the Lakers have endured this season.

The Lakers also have not forgotten that Ham guided the team to the Western Conference Finals last season as a first-year head coach.

There have been reports that some Laker players became disillusioned with Ham this season over his lineup management. Those issues do not appear to have really derailed the team, even though they had to get through the Play-In Tournament to face the Denver Nuggets in the first round. Despite that, the suggestion seems to be that the coach will be given at least one more year.

Article Tags

Darvin HamLos Angeles Lakers
