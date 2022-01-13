Daryl Morey’s feelings on a Russell Westbrook trade reportedly revealed

Two and a half years ago, Daryl Morey pulled Russell Westbrook out of Oklahoma City with a blockbuster trade. The deal didn’t work out well for Houston, and Westbrook ended up traded to Washington a year and a half later.

Now, Westbrook is with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he doesn’t seem to be fitting in well with the mediocre team. The Lakers have explored trades for Westbrook, but the 76ers are not a likely destination.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick published a story on Wednesday about trade interest in Ben Simmons. In his story, Amick says that Morey, who is in charge of the 76ers, would not trade for Westbrook again. Amick argues that Morey felt “pressured” into making a trade for Westbrook while with Houston and won’t make that mistake again.

Morey reportedly has “zero interest” in a Simmons for Westbrook swap.

The Sixers reportedly met with Simmons, and neither side has changed its stance. That means they continue to be at a stalemate. One side might have to make a change in order for Simmons to be moved by the deadline on Feb. 2.

Photo: Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports