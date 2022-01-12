 Skip to main content
Report: Ben Simmons, 76ers not budging on trade stances

January 12, 2022
by Grey Papke

Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers remain in contact with Ben Simmons’ camp, but the two sides are nowhere close to resolving their current issues.

76ers president Daryl Morey and GM Elton Brand met with Simmons’ agent Rich Paul on Wednesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The meeting did not yield any results, with Simmons still unwilling to play for the team and the Sixers unwilling to lower their asking price in trade talks.

The Sixers have roughly a month to move Simmons before the trade deadline. If they don’t do that, it’s not clear what will happen from there, but it’s obvious that Simmons really does not want to play for the 76ers again. That may not change even if the alternative is sitting out an entire season.

Philadelphia’s desire for a significant return is also a roadblock. Simmons’ trade value is not at its highest, and as one player pointed out, the team’s latest goal is unlikely to sweeten the pot.

