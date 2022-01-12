Report: Ben Simmons, 76ers not budging on trade stances

The Philadelphia 76ers remain in contact with Ben Simmons’ camp, but the two sides are nowhere close to resolving their current issues.

76ers president Daryl Morey and GM Elton Brand met with Simmons’ agent Rich Paul on Wednesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The meeting did not yield any results, with Simmons still unwilling to play for the team and the Sixers unwilling to lower their asking price in trade talks.

ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2022

Lunch meeting in Philadelphia with Paul and Sixers' management to talk through the ongoing Simmons situation, sources said. Sixers continue to want Simmons to return to the floor, but there's no movement on that front — nor traction on a trade now. Trade deadline is Feb. 10. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2022

The Sixers have roughly a month to move Simmons before the trade deadline. If they don’t do that, it’s not clear what will happen from there, but it’s obvious that Simmons really does not want to play for the 76ers again. That may not change even if the alternative is sitting out an entire season.

Philadelphia’s desire for a significant return is also a roadblock. Simmons’ trade value is not at its highest, and as one player pointed out, the team’s latest goal is unlikely to sweeten the pot.

Photo: Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports