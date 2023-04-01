 Skip to main content
De’Aaron Fox shares funny story about Kings fans’ playoff celebration

April 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
De'Aaron Fox in warmups

Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings’ first playoff bid in 17 years was certainly an event worth celebrating for the team’s fans, and things actually got pretty wild.

Kings fans greeted the team at the airport early Saturday as they arrived back at the airport at the end of their two-game road trip to Portland. The reception was outstanding, with hundreds of fans deciding to show.

On Saturday, Kings guard De’Aaron Fox was asked about the wildest thing he observed during the airport greeting. Apparently, he had a bag of fast food tossed into his car.

“An In-N-Out bag was thrown in my car,” Fox admitted. “I think it was full. I don’t know. They said she was drunk, so I have no idea.”

It’s hard to complain about free food, but Fox was probably right to avoid touching that one.

The Kings’ airport arrival probably even beat this one. At the very least, it was a bit less staged.

De'Aaron FoxSacramento Kings fans
