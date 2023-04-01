De’Aaron Fox shares funny story about Kings fans’ playoff celebration

The Sacramento Kings’ first playoff bid in 17 years was certainly an event worth celebrating for the team’s fans, and things actually got pretty wild.

Kings fans greeted the team at the airport early Saturday as they arrived back at the airport at the end of their two-game road trip to Portland. The reception was outstanding, with hundreds of fans deciding to show.

𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐬 > A special moment as hundreds of fans welcome the Kings back to Sacramento after clinching a playoff berth in Portland 💜 pic.twitter.com/HNONuGhVIp — X – Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 1, 2023

On Saturday, Kings guard De’Aaron Fox was asked about the wildest thing he observed during the airport greeting. Apparently, he had a bag of fast food tossed into his car.

A Kings fan threw In-N-Out in De’Aaron Fox’s car during the welcoming party at the airport? pic.twitter.com/fVIUrhIilF — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) April 1, 2023

“An In-N-Out bag was thrown in my car,” Fox admitted. “I think it was full. I don’t know. They said she was drunk, so I have no idea.”

It’s hard to complain about free food, but Fox was probably right to avoid touching that one.

The Kings’ airport arrival probably even beat this one. At the very least, it was a bit less staged.