Deandre Ayton claims Lakers are trying unorthodox method to get him to play better

The Los Angeles Lakers are apparently employing some mind games to try to get Deandre Ayton to stay motivated on the court.

Ayton spoke to reporters on Sunday following the Lakers’ 127-120 win over the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The former No. 1 overall pick revealed that several of his teammates have made it a habit to “troll” him off the court as a motivational tactic.

“They all have their own little things to get my head all mixed up,” Ayton said. “[Austin Reaves] is my guy. [Luka Doncic] is my guy. But my wings and my forwards? Yeah, they be trying to get me ticked off before these games just to get me rolling. I’m starting to see it as a trend because I don’t get a break until we’re on the court. Then it’s all seriousness.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, this is a thing y’all want to do. Y’all want to get me on edge. Y’all want me fired up.’ I like it. … Dudes really care.”

Ayton added that Doncic, Reaves, and even LeBron James also partake in teasing the Bahamian center from time to time, just to get a reaction out of him.

The pestering may continue based on the way Ayton played on Sunday night. The big man tallied 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for a Lakers unit that was without both Doncic and James. Reaves picked up the scoring load with 51 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Deandre Ayton is getting in his grooves in LA 💪

The excitement surrounding Ayton among Lakers supporters had died down following his dreadful season debut. Ayton may have won some of those fans back after his double-double performance against the Kings.

Ayton has always had the talent and physical frame to dominate in the NBA, which is why the 7-foot center went first overall in the 2018 draft over guys like Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But his inconsistency and off-court behavior have held him back from being a true franchise centerpiece.

Perhaps all he needs is some light ribbing from his teammates before tipoff.