Deandre Ayton would be best served with surprising strategy?

Deandre Ayton is a restricted free agent and does not seem to want to return to the Phoenix Suns. There has been talk that Ayton could get dealt to an Eastern Conference team in a sign-and-trade deal. But he might actually be best served with a surprising strategy.

An NBA general manager told Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto that Ayton might be best off signing his qualifying offer. Ayton would be playing for $16.4 million and he would have veto rights for a trade. Then Ayton would be an unrestricted free agent next summer and eligible to sign for more money with a team of his choice.

If Ayton does not end up with the Pacers in a sign-and-trade, that could be because they and other teams are keeping salary cap space available. Indiana and San Antonio might want to have salary cap space so they could participate in a Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving deal and absorb salaries in exchange for future draft picks.

The 23-year-old Ayton was the No. 1 pick in 2018. He averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season for Phoenix. Ayton seemed to clash with Monty Williams by the end of the season. Returning to Phoenix might not be viable for Ayton even if such a move might make the most sense for him.