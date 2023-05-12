Deandre Ayton responds to Suns trade rumors

Trade rumors surrounding Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton emerged almost immediately after the team’s elimination Thursday, prompting Ayton to respond to them a day later.

In his season-ending media session, Ayton was fairly dismissive of the rumors, saying he was going to continue to play for Phoenix and that he wanted to be with the Suns.

"Man, I love Phoenix. Honestly, I’m gonna continue playing hard for Phoenix." Deandre Ayton at exit interviews today 👇 pic.twitter.com/VAXshu4S5Y — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 12, 2023

“Man, I love Phoenix. Honestly, I’m going to continue playing hard for Phoenix,” Ayton said. “I’ll keep repping Phoenix like I’ve always been repping Phoenix. That’s about it. I don’t listen to the outside noise. I’m here. I’m happy.”

Ayton is saying the right things, but the trade rumors that have emerged suggest that both sides would not mind moving on. While Ayton says he will keep playing hard for Phoenix, some would probably argue that he hasn’t always done that in the first place.

Ayton signed a four-year, $133 million contract to remain with the Suns last summer. Even then, however, there were signs that he was not entirely pleased with his coach or his situation. Perhaps things have changed, but that seems unlikely.