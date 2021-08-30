DeAndre Jordan could end up with Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers have already signed several veteran role players this offseason, and there is a chance DeAndre Jordan could be next.

Jordan and the Brooklyn Nets are in the process of negotiating a contract buyout, according to Shams Charania and Alex Schiffer of The Athletic. If and when an agreement is reached, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer says the Lakers will be among the potential suitors for Jordan.

One suitor to keep an eye on, sources said, should DeAndre Jordan and the Brooklyn Nets reach a contract buyout: the Los Angeles Lakers. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 30, 2021

Jordan, 33, saw his role diminish down the stretch with the Nets last season. He started 43 games but did not appear in Brooklyn’s last 16 contests, including the playoffs. He averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while playing 21.9 minutes per game — his lowest mark since his second NBA season. Jordan had a sideline argument with one Nets star during the season, so there was a feeling that he wasn’t a great fit with the team’s superstar core.

The Lakers have already signed Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony. They seem intent on stockpiling as many aging former All-Stars as they can.