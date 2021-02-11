DeAndre Jordan downplays sideline argument with James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets have lost their last three straight games, and some of their players do not appear to be on the same page.

New Nets acquisition James Harden got into an animated argument on the sideline with teammate DeAndre Jordan during Tuesday’s double-digit loss to the Eastern Conference-worst Detroit Pistons. The disagreement appeared to be about a lack of communication on the defensive end.

James Harden and DeAndre Jordan working out the kinks together as the Nets trail the Pistons early.pic.twitter.com/CqZMPXQm5m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 10, 2021

After the game, Jordan downplayed the incident when asked about it.

“I don’t even remember it,” said Jordan, per NetsDaily. “We talk so much during the game. But yeah, we have conversations about defense, offense, spacing, communication. Whatever we’re talking about is for the success of our team.”

Both players are still finding their footing in Brooklyn’s new pecking order. Harden was acquired from the Houston Rockets last month, and the team has given up a hideous 121.8 points per game since his arrival. Meanwhile, Jordan had been coming off the bench behind Jarrett Allen but is now back to starting for the Nets after Allen left in the Harden trade.

Brooklyn is dealing with some other drama right now as well, so they have obviously hit a rough patch of sledding for the time being.