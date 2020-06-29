DeAndre Jordan will not join Nets in Orlando after testing positive for coronavirus

DeAndre Jordan will not be joining his Brooklyn Nets in Orlando.

Jordan announced on Twitter Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He says that positive test occurred upon returning to New York to prepare for the Orlando restart. Jordan says that he will not be going to Orlando for the resumed NBA season.

Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) June 30, 2020

The list of players who will not be joining the Nets in Orlando is growing.

In addition to Jordan, Wilson Chandler said Sunday he would not be going due to the virus. Kevin Durant (Achilles tendon) and Kyrie Irving (shoulder) already were not playing as they recover from injuries. On top of that, Spencer Dinwiddie said Monday that that he tested positive for the virus and was unsure about playing next month.

At 30-34, the Nets enter the resumed season seventh in the East. They will likely turn to center Jarrett Allen for more of a contribution with Jordan out, and they will also sign a player, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.