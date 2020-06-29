pixel 1
Monday, June 29, 2020

DeAndre Jordan will not join Nets in Orlando after testing positive for coronavirus

June 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan will not be joining his Brooklyn Nets in Orlando.

Jordan announced on Twitter Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He says that positive test occurred upon returning to New York to prepare for the Orlando restart. Jordan says that he will not be going to Orlando for the resumed NBA season.

The list of players who will not be joining the Nets in Orlando is growing.

In addition to Jordan, Wilson Chandler said Sunday he would not be going due to the virus. Kevin Durant (Achilles tendon) and Kyrie Irving (shoulder) already were not playing as they recover from injuries. On top of that, Spencer Dinwiddie said Monday that that he tested positive for the virus and was unsure about playing next month.

At 30-34, the Nets enter the resumed season seventh in the East. They will likely turn to center Jarrett Allen for more of a contribution with Jordan out, and they will also sign a player, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

