Sunday, July 31, 2022

Dejounte Murray goes viral for disrespectful move during pro-am game

July 31, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Dejounte Murray reacting

Mar 23, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray (5) reacts to a fan during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks are getting exactly the savage they thought they were.

New Hawks guard Dejounte Murray went viral over the weekend for a most disrespectful move on an opponent at a pro-am game. Murray was taking part in The CrawsOver league and taught a valuable lesson to a defender who was playing him a little too aggressively.

The All-Star Murray bonked his defender on the head with the basketball multiple times before blowing right past him and getting to the cup. While Murray failed to convert the basket, he did draw a foul and two shots.

Here is another angle of the ruthless moment.

Sunday’s game also offered a first look at the Hawks’ brand-new star trio of Murray, Trae Young, and Joh Collins. The three players were all on the same team at The CrawsOver and even collaborated on a Showtime-flavored fast break that brought the house down.

Atlanta had to give up a lot to get the 25-year-old Murray. But if Sunday’s theatrics were any indication, he will be well worth the price of admission.

.

