 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 29, 2022

Dejounte Murray lands with East team in blockbuster trade

June 29, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Dejounte Murray reacting

Mar 23, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray (5) reacts to a fan during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Dejounte Murray is officially on the move.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that the San Antonio Spurs have traded the All-Star Murray to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for forward Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks, and a future pick swap.

Murray, 25, had burly averages this past season of 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game on top of leading the NBA with 2.1 steals per game. He was one of the offseason’s most coveted trade targets and had recently been linked to a marquee franchise as well.

Atlanta, who bowed out in the first round this season, definitely had to pony up to acquire Murray from the Spurs (who themselves now seem to be going into a full-blown rebuild phase). But we know of one particular Hawk who will be especially thrilled to play with Murray.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus