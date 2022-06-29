Dejounte Murray lands with East team in blockbuster trade

Dejounte Murray is officially on the move.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that the San Antonio Spurs have traded the All-Star Murray to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for forward Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks, and a future pick swap.

Murray, 25, had burly averages this past season of 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game on top of leading the NBA with 2.1 steals per game. He was one of the offseason’s most coveted trade targets and had recently been linked to a marquee franchise as well.

Atlanta, who bowed out in the first round this season, definitely had to pony up to acquire Murray from the Spurs (who themselves now seem to be going into a full-blown rebuild phase). But we know of one particular Hawk who will be especially thrilled to play with Murray.