Report links Dejounte Murray to 1 new Eastern Conference team

Dejounte Murray trade rumors continue to intensify, and a new Eastern Conference team is being linked to the San Antonio Spurs guard.

The New York Knicks are among the teams to have inquired with the Spurs about a Murray trade, according to Ian Begley of SNY. The Knicks have interest in adding Murray even if they add free agent Jalen Brunson, as some in the organization have concerns about the backcourt fit between Brunson and Evan Fournier.

The Knicks are clearly determined to improve their backcourt situation this offseason. They are clearly prepared to launch a strong pursuit of Brunson to try to lure him away from the Dallas Mavericks. If they are serious about trading for Murray, that would represent a huge overhaul in one offseason.

Adding Murray won’t be easy. The Knicks may risk getting into a bidding war with another Eastern Conference team that also appears very interested.