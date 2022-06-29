 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 29, 2022

Report links Dejounte Murray to 1 new Eastern Conference team

June 29, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dejounte Murray reacting

Mar 23, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray (5) reacts to a fan during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Dejounte Murray trade rumors continue to intensify, and a new Eastern Conference team is being linked to the San Antonio Spurs guard.

The New York Knicks are among the teams to have inquired with the Spurs about a Murray trade, according to Ian Begley of SNY. The Knicks have interest in adding Murray even if they add free agent Jalen Brunson, as some in the organization have concerns about the backcourt fit between Brunson and Evan Fournier.

The Knicks are clearly determined to improve their backcourt situation this offseason. They are clearly prepared to launch a strong pursuit of Brunson to try to lure him away from the Dallas Mavericks. If they are serious about trading for Murray, that would represent a huge overhaul in one offseason.

Adding Murray won’t be easy. The Knicks may risk getting into a bidding war with another Eastern Conference team that also appears very interested.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus