Report: Knicks set to land big free agent

June 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jalen Brunson talks with the media

May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) participates in a press conference after game one of the 2022 western conference finals against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are poised to land a big free agent this summer.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported on Tuesday that the Knicks are set to sign Jalen Brunson to a four-year deal worth around $100 million.

Even those with the Dallas Mavericks reportedly expect Brunson to leave for the Knicks.

This move seemed inevitable back when the Knicks hired Brunson’s father Rick. Rick Brunson was the first client signed by then-agent Leon Rose, who is now the Knicks’ president.

The Knicks already cleared some salary off their books when they traded Kemba Walker. But they need to make another salary-clearing move to have cap space for Brunson. They could waive Taj Gibson to create the space. They could also trade Alec Burks or one other player they’re considering moving.

Brunson, 25, averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game for Dallas last season.

