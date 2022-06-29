Report: Knicks set to land big free agent

The New York Knicks are poised to land a big free agent this summer.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported on Tuesday that the Knicks are set to sign Jalen Brunson to a four-year deal worth around $100 million.

At this point, it's widely anticipated that Jalen Brunson will go to the Knicks on a four-year deal in excess of $100M. It remains to be seen how New York will clear the rest of the necessary cap space and whether the Mavs can work a sign-and-trade to recoup assets. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 28, 2022

Even those with the Dallas Mavericks reportedly expect Brunson to leave for the Knicks.

Wrote Friday that the Knicks had amassed "major momentum" in their pursuit of Jalen Brunson after draft night. There is a growing resignation in Dallas, sources say, that the Knicks are indeed Brunson's top choice and his inevitable destination. More: https://t.co/m2mJk6JWzq https://t.co/AhDhoQb1wp — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2022

This move seemed inevitable back when the Knicks hired Brunson’s father Rick. Rick Brunson was the first client signed by then-agent Leon Rose, who is now the Knicks’ president.

The Knicks already cleared some salary off their books when they traded Kemba Walker. But they need to make another salary-clearing move to have cap space for Brunson. They could waive Taj Gibson to create the space. They could also trade Alec Burks or one other player they’re considering moving.

Brunson, 25, averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game for Dallas last season.