Dell Curry explains why Steph has been so good in 2021

Steph Curry is having arguably his best NBA season at the age of 33, and his father thinks he knows why.

Dell Curry cited his son’s injury last season as giving him time to get refreshed after the Warriors made NBA Finals runs for five consecutive seasons.

“The time he had off to not only rest his body but refresh his mind,” Dell told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “He played a lot of basketball the last five years. High-intensity basketball. So any time you can refresh your mind and get that hunger back — from being injured, not making the playoffs, not going to the bubble — you regain that hunger. All of that combined is why he has good energy, playing like he is.”

Dell Curry admitted that Steph is playing “at least as well as I’ve ever seen him,” crediting the Warriors guard’s improved defense for taking him to another level as an all-around player. Steph is averaging 29.9 points per game while shooting a remarkable 48.6 percent from the field.

Curry may not need extra motivation to get better, since he seems to find a way himself. That said, going without basketball for as long as he did can certainly have an impact both physically and mentally. Curry probably needed the time to recharge, even if he undoubtedly hated the reason behind it.