Delonte West officially making return to basketball

Delonte West appears to have overcome his personal struggles enough to resume his basketball career in the BIG3 league.

West is officially in the BIG3 draft pool, the league announced Wednesday. The 38-year-old successfully tried out for the league to earn his eligibility.

SPLASH ALERT 💦💦💦 DC Tryout ticket winner Delonte West has officially joined the 2022 BIG3 Draft Pool! #BIG3Season5 pic.twitter.com/NBgoxDP6u8 — BIG3 (@thebig3) April 27, 2022

West has had his share of off-court issues since his NBA career ended in 2012. Most recently, he made headlines after his arrest at a Florida police station. The former guard appears to be making a strong effort to turn his life around, however, with help from one prominent NBA personality.

After an eight-season NBA career, West should be a good fit for BIG3, which has provided a route back to basketball for a lot of other ex-NBA players as well.