Delonte West pleads not guilty to charges from police station incident

Delonte West was arrested last month following a troubling incident at a police station, but the former NBA star has pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing.

West was charged three misdemeanors — obstruction/resisting without violence, having an open container, and disorderly intoxication — after he was arrested outside the Boynton Beach Police Department in Boynton Beach, Fla., on Oct. 19. The 38-year-old was confronted by officers after he began yelling and banging on the glass doors of the police station. West was holding an open can of beer and open bottle of vodka. He was arrested after he did not cooperate with police.

According to TMZ, West pleaded not guilty to all three charges on Monday. He has a court hearing scheduled for next month.

Police released body camera footage from the incident that showed West spewing incoherent thoughts. He claimed he was the president of the United States and ranted about how he was a better basketball player than LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

West has a history of mental health and substance abuse issues. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban helped locate him last year after West was spotted panhandling in the Dallas area. In 2019, West refused to accept assistance after a video showed him fighting someone in the middle of the freeway.

Cuban set West up with a rehab treatment program, and West was said to be doing well as of earlier this year. That clearly is no longer the case.