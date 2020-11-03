Mark Cuban shares another promising Delonte West update

It has now been more than a month since Delonte West checked into a rehab treatment facility in Florida, and the former NBA star appears to be doing well.

Mark Cuban shared an update on Tuesday and some more photos that he received from West. The Dallas Mavericks owner says recovery has been an “uphill battle” for West but that the 37-year-old is “still climbing.”

Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing ! pic.twitter.com/qLDVJDrSOQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 3, 2020

Cuban shared a similar photo about a week after West checked into rehab.

West is said to be making solid progress in rehab, and it is obviously a good sign that he is still there more than a month later. He appears to have come a long way from when he refused to accept help last year after a video showed him fighting someone in the middle of the freeway.

West and Cuban have a relationship from when West played for the Mavericks. Cuban helped locate West back in September after West was spotted panhandling in the Dallas area.

West has struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues since he last played in the NBA several years ago. We hope he continues to make progress.