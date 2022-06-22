Delonte West tells reporter why he was panhandling

Delonte West this week addressed a recent video that showed him standing on a highway panhandling.

West, who played in the NBA from 2004-2012, spoke with Image Direct this week. The 38-year-old told the outlet that he is “in between jobs” and that’s why he was asking strangers in Alexandria, Va. for money.

“It is what it is,” West said, via TMZ Sports.

“I got children. I’m in between jobs. People can help me as much as they can, but you know, as a man I gotta do what I gotta do for my babies.”

West has two sons. He also spoke about goals of getting back involved in the NBA as a scout or coach, though that seems unlikely.

West has had his share of off-court issues since his NBA career ended in 2012. He went to rehab in 2020, but then he seemed to relapse. Most recently, he made headlines after his arrest at a Florida police station.