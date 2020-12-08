DeMar DeRozan has hilarious reaction to his low ESPN ranking

DeMar DeRozan was a steady 22-5-5 player last season, but apparently he needs to do more to be properly recognized.

The San Antonio Spurs guard had a funny reaction on Tuesday to his low ranking on ESPN’s list of the top 100 NBA players heading into the season. DeRozan checked in at No. 82. He ranked behind such guards as Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans, 20-year-old Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat, and Houston Rockets guard John Wall, who has not played since 2018.

We're ranking the top 100 NBA players for the 10th year ‼️ The first half of the countdown: https://t.co/mS8DGFiawX (ESPN+) pic.twitter.com/SfqKgSSegQ — ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2020

The four-time All-Star DeRozan responded by tweeting a clown and poop emoji at ESPN.

DeRozan, now 31, has largely been forgotten in San Antonio. But he shot a career-best 53.1 percent from the field last season and provided the Spurs with great positional versatility, even playing the 4 at times.

While DeRozan has had bigger matters to attend to lately, his low ranking should help fuel him in trying to get the Spurs back to the playoffs in 2021.

Photo: Game Face/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0