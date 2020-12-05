DeMar DeRozan reportedly chased away home intruder who threatened kids

DeMar DeRozan recently endured a frightening experience when a home invader came into contact with his children.

According to TMZ, a man broke into DeRozan’s Los Angeles-area home on Nov. 19 while the San Antonio Spurs guard was at home with at least one of his children. The intruder allegedly made his way to a play area where one of the children was playing.

When DeRozan heard the commotion, he confronted the intruder and “chased the man out of his house.” The intruder fled the area and was detained when attempting to return to the gated community later. He reportedly told police that he had not intended to target DeRozan, but was instead trying to find Kylie Jenner’s home.

The 31-year-old DeRozan averaged 22.1 points per game for the Spurs last season. Fortunately, it sounds like both he and his children are okay after this scary episode.

Photo: Game Face/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0