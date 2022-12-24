DeMar DeRozan posts interesting response to recent trade rumors

DeMar DeRozan has been around the block long enough to know exactly how the game is played.

The Chicago Bulls star went viral this week for his response to the recent trade rumors surrounding him. A report emerged on Thursday suggesting that DeRozan could potentially request a trade from the Bulls.

Several hours later, DeRozan responded by posting a scene from the classic film “Training Day” to his Instagram page. In the clip, Denzel Washington’s character famously tells Ethan Hawke’s character that the newspaper he is holding is “90 percent bulls–t. But it’s entertaining. That’s why I read it.”

Here is the video (but watch out for the bad language).

That appears to be DeRozan’s way of saying, “Don’t believe everything that you read in the papers.” In other words, he thinks the recent speculation over his future is far more of entertainment than fact.

DeRozan is still under contract through 2023-24, so Bulls fans probably don’t have anything to worry about with him for the immediate future. But the same might not necessarily be true of another player on Chicago’s roster.