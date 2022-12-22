Another Bulls star could ask for trade from team?

The Chicago Bulls already have trouble with Zach LaVine, and now it could be double.

According to a report Thursday by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, rival NBA executives believe that Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan could request a trade in the offseason if matters do not improve with the team. Haynes adds that DeRozan has one more year left on his contract after this one but that playing on an expiring deal is a “non-starter” for most top players. As such, DeRozan’s options would essentially be to sign an extension with the Bulls this summer or to ask for a move.

DeRozan, who will turn 34 next summer, has been the Bulls’ leading scorer in both his seasons with the team (averaging a combined 27.3 points per game). He has also enjoyed plenty of magical moments in Chicago.

But the Disney music has come to a grinding halt this season with the Bulls sitting at 13-18 on the year. We already know the fellow Bulls star LaVine is unhappy and that a lack of on-court chemistry with DeRozan is one of many reported issues that LaVine has with the team. If DeRozan, still looking for his first championship ring, wants a move as well, Chicago may quickly be headed down Rebuild Road.