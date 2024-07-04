 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 3, 2024

1 team keeps being mentioned as a possibility for DeMar DeRozan

July 3, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
DeMar DeRozan warming up

Apr 7, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan is one of the top free agents on the market, and one team keeps being connected to him as a possible landing spot.

The Sacramento Kings are looking to add another weapon and have been linked to DeRozan.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Marc J. Spears termed the Kings a “dark horse” team to land DeRozan.

Then on Wednesday, The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson said the Kings have talked with the Bulls about a sign-and-trade for DeRozan.

DeRozan made an average of $27.3 million per season over his three-year deal with the Chicago Bulls that just expired. He is expensive, but he could be sent in a deal where salaries matched. If the Kings were to arrange such a trade, Kevin Huerter, who is making $16.8 million next season, would be a strong candidate to be included.

The 34-year-old DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season for Chicago.

Article Tags

DeMar DeRozanSacramento Kings
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus