1 team keeps being mentioned as a possibility for DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is one of the top free agents on the market, and one team keeps being connected to him as a possible landing spot.

The Sacramento Kings are looking to add another weapon and have been linked to DeRozan.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Marc J. Spears termed the Kings a “dark horse” team to land DeRozan.

Marc J. Spears just now: “(The Kings) are a dark horse to get (DeMar) DeRozan … The Kings will be back in the postseason next year, they got a move coming soon.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/cu4WIihlrT — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) July 2, 2024

Then on Wednesday, The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson said the Kings have talked with the Bulls about a sign-and-trade for DeRozan.

Kings have talked to Bulls about DeRozan sign and trade, per source. Spurs also now another possibility. Despite DeRozan interest in Miami, Heat not in position to give him what he's seeking at this time… Heat will hope opportunity on some player it wants arises this summer. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 4, 2024

DeRozan made an average of $27.3 million per season over his three-year deal with the Chicago Bulls that just expired. He is expensive, but he could be sent in a deal where salaries matched. If the Kings were to arrange such a trade, Kevin Huerter, who is making $16.8 million next season, would be a strong candidate to be included.

The 34-year-old DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season for Chicago.