DeMarcus Cousins gives impassioned defense of Paul George

DeMarcus Cousins gave an impassioned defense of his teammate, Paul George, after PG13 had a big game on Monday night.

George had a huge game for the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. He went 15/20 shooting with 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in his team’s 116-102 win over the Phoenix Suns. George also was perfect at the free throw line, going 8-for-8.

George played such a great game that he was able to carry his team to victory and avoid elimination. After the game, Cousins, who scored 15 points in 11 minutes, talked up his teammate. He specifically struck back at the line of thinking that George is not a big-game player.

“I don’t know where this trolling bulls—t has come from. The internet controls the narrative about these players. It's become foolish man. That’s one of the most special players to ever lace his shoes up. Give this dude his flowers man.”⁣

⁣

– Boogie Cousins on Paul George pic.twitter.com/XCeXOilg3X — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 29, 2021

The narrative came in large part because of what George has done. The guy called himself “Playoff P” and then performed poorly in the playoffs. You can’t give yourself such a nickname and then not live up to it.

So, yes, George did it to himself. But if he keeps playing this well, he will change the narrative. He just has to keep delivering consistently, which isn’t easy. His Clippers are still down 3-2 in the series.