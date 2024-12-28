DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at former team Kings over Mike Brown firing

Boogie Cousins is chiming in on the latest twist involving his embattled former NBA team.

The Sacramento Kings stunned the basketball world this week by firing head coach Mike Brown, the 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year who had led them to back-to-back winning seasons and a division title. Many were also outraged over the way that the Kings reportedly handled the firing.

The former Kings big man Cousins reacted to the firing of Brown with a shot at the Kings in an Instagram comment.

“Mike ain’t the problem smh,” Cousins wrote.

Former Sacramento King DeMarcus Cousins weighs in on the Mike Brown firing on IG: "Mike ain't the problem smh" pic.twitter.com/2kgNJLqKmY — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) December 28, 2024

Still only 34 years old, Cousins played for the Kings from 2010-17 and was their franchise player, making multiple All-Star and All-NBA teams while he was there. But Cousins also battled maturity issues throughout his time in Sacramento, including some high-profile feuds with his head coaches.

That said, Cousins has a point here in that the issues run much deeper in Sacramento, likely stemming from owner Vivek Ranadive (who purchased the Kings in 2013). Ranadive has fired multiple other head coaches besides Brown, including Michael Malone, the one Kings head coach who seemed to have a positive rapport with Cousins. Interestingly enough, Malone (who is now the head coach of the Denver Nuggets) reacted Friday to the news of Brown’s firing with some ruthless shots at the Kings of his own.