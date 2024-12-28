Michael Malone rips Sacramento Kings ‘no class, no balls’

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone ripped the Sacramento Kings on Friday for their handling of Mike Brown.

The Kings made the shocking move Friday to fire Brown amid a 13-18 start to the season. Fans couldn’t believe the news considering Brown led the Kings to consecutive winning seasons and had won Coach of the Year two years ago.

Malone is surprised by the news, but not totally shocked given the Kings’ history.

Malone coached the Kings for the 2013-2014 season. However, he was fired by owner Vivek Ranadive after an 11-13 start in his second season on the job. He ripped Ranadive and the Kings in comments to the media on Friday.

“At first I was really shocked and surprised. Then I caught myself, I said, ‘why am I shocked and surprised?’ [I’m not] for two reasons. One, because as an NBA head coach, ultimately, you’re gonna get the blame. When they win, it’s gonna go to Sabonis and Fox, and when you lose, it’s gonna go to Mike Brown. That’s the way it works. And two, who he works for,” Malone said before elaborating.

“So I’m not surprised that Mike Brown got fired, because I got fired by the same person. And what really pissed me off about it was the fact that they lost last night, fifth game in a row, I believe. Tough loss, fouling a jump shooter. They had practiced this morning. He does his postgame media, and he’s in his car going to the airport to fly to LA and they call him on the phone.

“No class, no balls. That’s what I’ll say about that.”

Malone isn’t alone in his criticism of the Kings. Many others are criticizing the team for the same reasons.

The Kings liked Brown enough that they gave him a contract extension earlier this year. Half a year later, they’ve decided they’re done with him.