Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey has interesting take on bubble improving playoffs

Has the NBA bubble improved the quality of the playoffs? One general manager thinks so.

Utah Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey believes the games have improved in the bubble due to the lack of travel. He added that the NBA should look for ways to further reduce travel once things get back to normal in a bid to keep that higher standard.

Jazz VP Dennis Lindsey mentioned that lack of travel has led to an improved product in bubble. He suggests the league tries to reduce travel — baseball-style series? — once things go back to normal. "The players feel better, and frankly, we need to listen to the players." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 9, 2020

There have been some very good playoff games this year, and only a handful of blowouts. Perhaps that is down to the bubble.

Players do not like the bubble, but that’s not what Lindsey is proposing. Less travel would allow players to settle in cities and perhaps be a bit more rested. It’s something worth looking at, at the very least.