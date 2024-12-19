Dennis Rodman called a deadbeat dad by his daughter Trinity

Dennis Rodman has left many people in his life disappointed, and that list includes his daughter Trinity.

Trinity Rodman has been making a name for herself as a professional soccer player. The 22-year-old plays for the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). She also is a member of the US women’s national team. Her team made the championship of the NWSL but lost to the Pride, and Trinity went viral for a meme move.

Trinity is drawing attention after opening up about her famous father in an interview that was published by “Call Her Daddy” on Wednesday. In the episode, Trinity discussed how strained her relationship with her father has been and how he abandoned her.

“He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else. Hearing his voice is painful,” Trinity told host Alex Cooper.

Trinity further elaborated on the deadbeat dad theme, saying that after her mother and father divorced, Dennis stopped financially contributing to the family.

“Before the divorce happened, my dad was actually helping money-wise. He would actually give money to my mom and let us kind of live life a little bit, but then when the divorce happened, it was just like, ‘f–k you guys,'” Trinity said.

Trinity said that she lived out of a car at one point and that they tried to live with Dennis, but it never worked because he was always partying and bringing random women in.

“I think he’s an extremely selfish human being.I think everything has always been about him,” Trinity said of Dennis.

Dennis and Trinity’s mother Michelle Moyer met in 1999. Dennis and Trinity had two children — DJ, born in 2001, and Trinity born in 2002. Dennis and Moyer were married in 2003. Moyer filed for a divorce in 2004 but they did not finalize the split until 2012 after they had gotten back together for some years.

In the interview, Trinity also vented about how her father had showed up at an NWSL soccer game of hers in 2021. She said that his presence threw her off mentally and that she was fighting off crying.

Dennis’ presence not only threw her off, but it also got her hopes up that he might be the start of a reconciliation. That failed to happen.

“After that, radio silence. I didn’t see him for, like… until this year,” Rodman said. “Stupid me for thinking that was gonna be some type of new spark. That was me every single time. He would come around, and I’d be like ‘Okay, here it is again. We’re gonna start something. He’s gonna be around.’ Boom, months and months and months (without speaking to him). This time, it was years.”

Dennis, 63, has been married three times. He has three children, including another daughter from his first wife. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.