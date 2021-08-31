Dennis Rodman’s legendary Las Vegas trip is getting its own movie

Those who could not get enough of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary last year are in for a treat.

Deadline.com reported on Monday that Lionsgate has won the rights to a new movie on Dennis Rodman’s legendary trip to Las Vegas in the middle of the 1997-98 NBA season. The working title of the film is “48 Hours In Vegas.”

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the filmmaking duo known for making movies such as “21 Jump Street,” “The Lego Movie,” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” will help produce the film. Rodman will also be one of the executive producers.

Rodman’s Las Vegas trip in the middle of the Chicago Bulls’ quest for a third straight title is one of the great stories in NBA lore. “The Last Dance” briefly touched on the escapade, which led to some funny jokes on Twitter. Now fans will get a chance to see a feature film focused entirely on the bender.