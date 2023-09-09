Dennis Schroder makes bold claim after upsetting Team USA

Dennis Schroder and Team Germany are one win away from being on top of the world after defeating Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The 10-year NBA veteran made a bold claim after their win.

Schroder, who finished with 17 points and 9 assists, spoke to reporters following the massive 113-111 victory over the Americans at Mall of Asia Arena on Friday. The 29-year-old has played on five different NBA teams, but he believes his German squad tops all others.

“My team is extremely awesome. I think this is the best team I’ve ever been on, whether it’s the NBA or the national team,” Schroder said, via Basket News.

Schroder’s praise of his national team sounds even greater when you look back on what teams he has played on.

Schroder was on the 2014-15 Atlanta Hawks who won 60 games that season and made the Eastern Conference Finals. He also played on two different iterations of the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers and had a brief stint on the NBA Finals-bound Boston Celtics two seasons ago.

Schroder even played two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2018-2020. His first year was alongside Russell Westbrook and top-5 MVP finisher Paul George. The German’s second year was with Chris Paul and a young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

However, given that Schroder’s German side toppled a Team USA roster full of All-Stars and young talent, it’s hard to argue with his take. Schroder also has a handful of players with NBA experience by his side such as Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, Daniel Theis, and Isaac Bonga. Germany has had their bumps along the way, but they are one win away from being the world champions.

The loaded German squad will take on another international powerhouse Serbia in the FIBA World Cup Final on Sunday.