Dennis Schroder calls out Rajon Rondo over silly play

Dennis Schroder called out Rajon Rondo on Saturday over a silly play the Atlanta Hawks guard made.

Rondo got a technical foul for pressing the ball against Schroder’s head in the third quarter. Rondo made the move after a physical exchange when he was trying to back Schroder down. Rondo gave Schroder an elbow and then bumped into him.

Rondo got a tech for bumping Schröder's face with the ball pic.twitter.com/DDBGOxfHBs — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 20, 2021

Schroder was called for a personal foul, while Rondo got the tech.

After the game, Schroder called out Rondo. He said that the Hawks point guard’s move was “not basketball” and “not competing.”

Dennis Schroder on Rajon Rondo pushing the basketball into his forehead, drawing a technical foul today: “I love competitors but that’s not competing. … I’m going to leave it at that … That’s not basketball” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 20, 2021

Rondo can definitely be a head case at times, and Schroder is right. That’s not basketball and that’s not competing. It’s Rondo being a troll like he’s done this season and during his career.