Dennis Schroder calls out Rajon Rondo over silly play

March 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rajon Rondo Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder called out Rajon Rondo on Saturday over a silly play the Atlanta Hawks guard made.

Rondo got a technical foul for pressing the ball against Schroder’s head in the third quarter. Rondo made the move after a physical exchange when he was trying to back Schroder down. Rondo gave Schroder an elbow and then bumped into him.

Schroder was called for a personal foul, while Rondo got the tech.

After the game, Schroder called out Rondo. He said that the Hawks point guard’s move was “not basketball” and “not competing.”

Rondo can definitely be a head case at times, and Schroder is right. That’s not basketball and that’s not competing. It’s Rondo being a troll like he’s done this season and during his career.

