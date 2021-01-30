 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 29, 2021

Video: Rajon Rondo waves goodbye to Russell Westbrook after ejection

January 29, 2021
by Grey Papke

Rajon Rondo trolling

Rajon Rondo helped get Russell Westbrook ejected in Friday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks, and he was quite pleased about it, too.

Rondo and Westbrook exchanged words at the end of the first half, which led to both players getting technical fouls and having to be kept apart.

Rondo’s role as agitator continued into the second half. Early in the fourth quarter, a frustrated Westbrook shoved Rondo out of the way off the ball, and was called for a second technical and ejected. Rondo reveled in it, and he even waved at Westbrook as the Wizards guard headed off the court.

Rondo was also congratulated by his teammates for goading Westbrook into the technical.

Rondo’s joy was short-lived, as he also received a second technical foul and an ejection later in the game.

Westbrook already had an issue with Rondo’s brother dating back to the Orlando bubble. Maybe that was part of the reason for tempers flaring on Friday. It may be that Rondo is just the kind of guy who loves to agitate. In this instance, it got the opponent’s star player thrown out of the game, so he’ll probably call it a win.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus