Video: Rajon Rondo waves goodbye to Russell Westbrook after ejection

Rajon Rondo helped get Russell Westbrook ejected in Friday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks, and he was quite pleased about it, too.

Rondo and Westbrook exchanged words at the end of the first half, which led to both players getting technical fouls and having to be kept apart.

Westbrook and Rondo both got technical fouls after exchanging words pic.twitter.com/KPWuMNyUTM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2021

Rondo’s role as agitator continued into the second half. Early in the fourth quarter, a frustrated Westbrook shoved Rondo out of the way off the ball, and was called for a second technical and ejected. Rondo reveled in it, and he even waved at Westbrook as the Wizards guard headed off the court.

Rondo pointed to the locker room after Westbrook got ejected pic.twitter.com/mm87Zi03qr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2021

Rondo was also congratulated by his teammates for goading Westbrook into the technical.

Russ was ejected after getting his second tech. Rondo’s reaction pic.twitter.com/BB48qfGQtz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 30, 2021

Rondo’s joy was short-lived, as he also received a second technical foul and an ejection later in the game.

Westbrook already had an issue with Rondo’s brother dating back to the Orlando bubble. Maybe that was part of the reason for tempers flaring on Friday. It may be that Rondo is just the kind of guy who loves to agitate. In this instance, it got the opponent’s star player thrown out of the game, so he’ll probably call it a win.