Dennis Schroder pulls disrespectful move on Rudy Gobert

Dennis Schroder had quite the disrespectful move on Rudy Gobert during Friday’s Olympic match between Germany and France.

Schroder had Gobert on skates late in the second quarter, with Germany largely dominating proceedings against the hosts. Schroder executed a perfect stepback three against Gobert, leaving the French center desperately lunging to try to defend the shot.

The worst part for Gobert? After making the basket, Schroder was outright laughing as he made his way back on defense.

Dennis Schroder steps back and knocks down the three over Rudy Gobert 👀pic.twitter.com/jLzVA12w1B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 2, 2024

Gobert is a regular target for critics. He is a great interior defender, but he is not meant to be on the perimeter for reasons like this. He has already been taking some heat on social media for some other plays in these Olympics.

Germany wound up blowing out France in an upset, winning 85-71. Schroder tied for the team lead with 26 points in the victory.