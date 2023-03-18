Dennis Schroder shares interesting comment about LeBron James’ recovery

LeBron James has been out with a foot injury since late February and is working towards a return to his Los Angeles Lakers. One of his Lakers teammates thinks there is a good reason for James’ recovery.

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder spoke with reporters on Friday about James’ recovery. He intimated that James may have been receiving some treatment from German doctors.

Dennis Schroder on LeBron James’ return timeline: “I know. I can’t say too much … But German doctors are great. That’s all I’m saying” pic.twitter.com/JV1zED2mqX — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 17, 2023

“I can’t say too much, but German doctors are great. That’s all I’m saying,” Schroder said with a smile.

The late Kobe Bryant used to travel to Germany to receive platelet-rich plasma therapy for his knees. Perhaps James is doing something similar … or maybe Schroder doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Don’t expect James to divulge much about his status or recovery methods. He is recovering from a tendon injury suffered against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 26.

The Lakers entered play on Saturday 10th in the West at 34-37. They need to remain within the top 10 in the West to have a chance at earning a spot in the playoffs.