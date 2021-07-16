Dennis Schroder expected to be pursued by Knicks, Bulls

Many Los Angeles Lakers fans might be happy to see Dennis Schroder go, but the guard looks set to attract plenty of interest as an unrestricted free agent.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million offer from the Lakers earlier in the year. The guard appears to want more money and a larger role than the Lakers can offer, and a sign-and-trade may be on the table.

The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks are mentioned as two teams that are likely to have interest in Schroder. Both have the means to land Schroder via a sign-and-trade, though the Knicks will also have the cap space to sign him outright without negotiating with the Lakers.

Based on other reports, whoever wants Schroder will likely have to pay the guard a lot of money. He has youth on his side, as he turns 28 in September, but he’s never really been a featured option on a team. His play down the stretch with the Lakers convinced some that he never will be, either.

Schroder, an eight-year veteran, averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists for the Lakers last season.