Magic Johnson trashes Dennis Schroder for play against Suns

Like every Los Angeles Lakers fan, Magic Johnson is disappointed to see the team’s season end with a first round exit. Johnson also isn’t afraid to single out members of the team he feels underperformed.

On Friday, Johnson singled out guard Dennis Schroder as a key underperformer in the Lakers’ six-game loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Hall-of-Famer questioned whether Schroder had the “winning mentality” to play for the Lakers, and outright said he “failed” against the Suns.

.@MagicJohnson on #DennisSchroder: "I don't think he brings the winning mentality and attitude we need." https://t.co/psbw6Y3ECn pic.twitter.com/Nb469AjiQZ — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) June 4, 2021

“Schroder, I don’t think he’s a Laker. That’s just my opinion,” Johnson said on AM 570 LA Sports. “I don’t know if they’re going to sign him back or not. I don’t think he brings the winning mentality and attitude that we need and he had a chance to show that in this series and to me, he failed in this series. If he comes back a Laker, I’m going to support him, I’m going to cheer for him and all that. But I just don’t think he’s a Laker.”

Johnson is definitely right that Schroder struggled against Phoenix. He averaged 14.3 points per game, but was limited to 2.8 assists per game and shot just 40 percent from the field. He was particularly poor in Game 5, when the Lakers needed their supporting cast to step up with Anthony Davis sidelined. Schroder went 0-for-9 from the field and failed to score in 26 minutes of action. It’s key to note, however, that Schroder was still getting his legs under him entering the playoffs after a bout with COVID-19.

As Johnson alluded to, Schroder is set to become an unrestricted free agent. It certainly sounds like he might be ready to leave the Lakers, so that might make Magic happy.