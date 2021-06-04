Dennis Schroder removing references to Lakers on social media?

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder has been under a microscope lately with his poor play in the first round against the Phoenix Suns. Now he may be giving Laker fans another reason to be concerned.

Schroder apparently removed a reference to the Lakers from his Instagram bio this week, specifically one that referred to himself as “PG for the Los Angeles Lakers.”

Dennis has removed “PG for the Los Angeles Lakers” from his bio pic.twitter.com/WnX0G49CIg — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) June 3, 2021

The 27-year-old Schroder will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. He has really struggled during the Lakers’ series against Phoenix and is coming off a scoreless dud in the team’s blowout Game 5 loss on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that Schroder had some similar activity on Instagram prior to his departure from the Atlanta Hawks in 2018.

Dennis Schroder unfollowed the Hawks and deleted all the Hawks pictures from his Instagram account pic.twitter.com/pZQLldX84Y — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 15, 2018

Granted, there is not much reason for Schroder to be loyal to the Lakers. He was not on their championship team last season and did not choose to go to LA, having been acquired in a trade. We also recently heard that Schroder may be unhappy with his role on the Lakers. Combined with this possible Instagram clue, he may just be wearing a different uniform next year.