Dennis Schroder unhappy with his role on Lakers?

Dennis Schroder is arguably the third most important player on the Los Angeles Lakers, but he still may not like his spot on the totem pole.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Tuesday that multiple league executives who have overlapped with Schroder believe that the veteran guard is looking to be paid like a top-tier point guard. The report adds that Schroder’s role in Los Angeles may not satisfy his interest in being the leading playmaker for a marquee franchise.

The Lakers have treated Schroder pretty well in his first year with the team. They have given the former sixth man a permanent starting spot this season. Meanwhile, Schroder is third on the team in usage rate behind only LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But Schroder still does not seem too pleased. He recently failed to reach an extension with the Lakers after playing hardball with them. Now he will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Schroder may be in luck though if he wants a bigger role for a top franchise. One team in particular with interest in him appears to fit that billing.