Dennis Schroder reportedly shocked over his botched free agency

Dennis Schroder’s free agency did not go at all as expected, and the former Los Angeles Lakers guard is said to be shocked over the situation.

Schroder was seeking big money in free agency and reportedly turned down around a 4-year, $84 million extension offer from the Lakers last year. Schroder was set on testing free agency. As of late June, a report said that Schroder was expecting to make $100-$200 million in free agency.

Well, guess what? Free agency has come and gone, and Schroder did not receive $100 million. He didn’t even sign for $10 million. No, Schroder signed with the Boston Celtics for $5.9 million.

According to the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy, the Celtics were trying to convince Schroder to sign with them on a one-year deal. Schroder reportedly was slow to agree to the deal because he had to mentally come to terms with the disappointing state of affairs. Murphy said a source told him Schroder was shocked over how his free agency went.

If you’re anticipating receiving over $100 million in free agency and end up signing for just $5.9 million, it’s easy to see how that could be shocking and disappointing.

Really, it was Lonzo Ball who got the contract Schroder should have signed. The Lakers also found themselves a much better point guard option.