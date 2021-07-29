Lakers talking Russell Westbrook trade with Wizards

The big rumor from the offseason is indeed true: the Los Angeles Lakers are looking at a possible Russell Westbrook trade.

The Lakers and Washington Wizards are in talks about a potential trade for Westbrook, Shams Charania reported on Thursday. Charania says Westbrook wants a trade and that the Lakers are his preferred destination.

Just in: The Lakers and Wizards are engaged on a trade that would send Russell Westbrook to L.A., sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Westbrook wants a move elsewhere and the Lakers are his preferred destination, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 29, 2021

Montrezl Harrell is opting in to his contract for just under $10 million next season. He, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could be sent to the Wizards as part of a Westbrook deal. The Lakers’ first-round pick this year is also in play as part of the trade.

We noted in June that the Instagram activity of Westbrook’s wife indicated a potential recruitment push. Then a recent rumor said the Lakers were targeting Westbrook and Chris Paul. Now we know these rumors are indeed legitimate.

Westbrook is under contract for $44 million next season and $47 million the following season.