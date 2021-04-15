Knicks targeting Lakers guard Dennis Schroder in free agency?

The New York Knicks have a void at point guard that could get even bigger after the season, and Dennis Schroder is one player to keep an eye on as they look to address that need.

Schroder is one of the players the Knicks will consider signing in free agency this summer, SNY’s Ian Begley reports.

New York is already in need of a consistent starting point guard, and Elfrid Payton, Derrick Rose and Frank Ntilikina are all set to become free agents after the season. As Begley notes, the Knicks are expected to have roughly $50 million in salary cap space, so they should be in position to sign a player like Schroder.

Schroder is looking for a hefty contract, which became evident when the Los Angeles Lakers tried to sign him to an extension last month. There were reports that Schroder turned down a four-year offer from the Lakers that was worth more than $80 million. He appeared to play hardball with them in negotiations.

Obviously, Schroder is confident that he can get a deal worth more than $20 million per year in free agency. The 27-year-old probably isn’t wrong about that, as he is averaging 15.4 points per game this season and has been a solid starter for the defending champion Lakers.

We know of at least one top point guard the Knicks were interested in at the trade deadline, so they are obviously planning to address the need. How aggressive they are in their pursuit of Schroder will likely depend upon how head coach Tom Thibodeau views the fit.