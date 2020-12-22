Nuggets reportedly unwilling to part with this player in James Harden trade

The Denver Nuggets can put together a very competitive trade package for James Harden, but one particular player is off-limits for them.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported on Tuesday that the Nuggets will not trade Jamal Murray in any potential deal for Harden.

Murray, 23, was a breakout star of the Orlando bubble, helping lead Denver to a surprise Western Conference Finals berth with his sharp shooting and knack for taking over in the clutch. Murray also has tremendous chemistry with Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic, the other untouchable on their roster.

The Nuggets still have some intriguing young players to offer in a Harden deal. Michael Porter Jr., Bol Bol, RJ Hampton, and PJ Dozier are all 24 or younger with varying levels of upside. Gary Harris, Will Barton, and Monte Morris are also quality rotation pieces who are still in their 20s as well.

The Harden situation in Houston seems to be worsening daily, so it seems at least plausible that Denver could get him without having to give up Murray.