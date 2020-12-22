Report: James Harden has had multiple practice confrontations with teammates

James Harden has been practicing with the Houston Rockets in the wake of his trade request, but it does not sound as if it has been business as usual for the team in recent days.

Harden and his teammates have had multiple verbal confrontations in practice since Harden reported to the team on Dec. 8, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. One of those confrontations included Harden throwing a basketball at Rockets rookie Jae’Sean Tate. The two had a heated exchange that led to Harden angrily firing a basketball in Tate’s direction.

Charania notes that arguments can be part of a healthy practice environment for an NBA team, but the ones involving Harden and his teammates are not the norm. Harden is considered by most in the Rockets organization to be laid back, so many believe the recent confrontations are directly related to his frustration with the team.

Harden has two guaranteed seasons remaining on his current contract, so there is no need for the Rockets to rush any trade discussions they have had. However, a recent report indicated they would prefer to part ways with him in the very near future, and that makes sense if the work environment in Houston is becoming hostile.

The Rockets will begin their regular season with a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. They’ll likely continue to explore trade possibilities for Harden, though at least one suitor has reportedly dropped out of the running.