Denver player’s moment of sportsmanship for Anthony Davis goes viral

In the midst of all the chaos at the end of Game 2 between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers, one Nuggets player had an exemplary moment of sportsmanship.

Denver guard Jamal Murray capped off a spectacular 20-point second half comeback against the Lakers with a breathtaking shot to win the game at the buzzer. Murray hit the jumper over the outstretched arms of Lakers big man Anthony Davis, sending Ball Arena into absolute pandemonium (check out the video here).

Nearly lost in the bedlam though was an incredible gesture that Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had for Davis after the game-winner. Davis went backwards into the Nuggets bench after contesting Murray’s shot and nearly got flattened in the celebratory pile-up that ensued around Murray. But before going to celebrate with his teammates, Caldwell-Pope made sure to help Davis get out of there safely first.

Here is the footage of the moment of sportsmanship, which was pointed out by TJ Manotoc of ABS-CBN News.

Likely won’t be discussed at all… BUT check out KCP making sure his former teammate Anthony Davis’ foot DOES NOT GET HURT amidst that Nuggets pile up on the bench. pic.twitter.com/RjQYz7ToZO — TJ Manotoc (@tjmanotoc) April 23, 2024

ALL his teammates celebrating and KCP makes sure AD gets up and off the Nuggets bench unhurt pic.twitter.com/oZsfV09MTU — TJ Manotoc (@tjmanotoc) April 23, 2024

Caldwell-Pope used to be teammates with Davis on the Lakers. The two played together for two seasons from 2019-21, including for the Lakers’ 2020 NBA title during the Orlando bubble.

Regardless of their history though, that was extraordinary presence of mind and pure class from Caldwell-Pope in making sure first that Davis was O.K. before joining in the Nuggets’ celebration. Almost anyone else would have gotten lost in the moment there. But instead we got to witness another incredible playoff sportsmanship moment from the Denver side.