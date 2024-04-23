Jamal Murray stuns Lakers with epic dagger to win Game 2

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray on Monday stuck the dagger into the heart of Los Angeles Lakers fans everywhere.

Murray sank the game-winning fallaway jumper over Anthony Davis as time expired to seal a 101-99 Nuggets win in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Lakers.

With the score tied at 99, Lakers star LeBron James missed a go-ahead three-pointer on the other end. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone opted not to call a timeout to allow Murray a shot without the Lakers’ defense getting set. Murray made Malone look like a genius.

WHAT A BUCKET. THIS IS JAMAL MURRAY EVERYONE. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/xfihf0lXAe — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 23, 2024

Murray struggled from the field throughout most of the game. He had shot just 8/23 and had missed all five of his three-point attempts before hitting the biggest shot of the 2024 playoffs so far.

Murray finished with 20 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds.

The Nuggets battled back from a 20-point deficit early in the third quarter. The defending champs slowly chipped away at the lead and were able to steal the win right at the very end.