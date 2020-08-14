 Skip to main content
Derrick Jones Jr. stretchered off after getting hit on screen

August 14, 2020
by Grey Papke

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. suffered a scary-looking injury on Friday after a collision on a screen.

Jones collided with Pacers center Goga Bitadze while Bitadze was setting a screen during Wednesday’s game and fell to the floor. While Jones was seen moving his legs, he stayed down for several moments and medical personnel came out to tend to him.

Jones was put in a neck collar and stretchered off the floor. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The 23-year-old has become an important player for Miami this season, primarily off the bench. He was averaging 8.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game coming into Friday.

