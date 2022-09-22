Derrick Rose making 1 major physical change for next season

After yet another season that was lost due to injury, Derrick Rose may be ready to rise again.

In a video that was posted by the New York Knicks to social media this week, the former MVP guard Rose revealed that he has made a big physical change heading into the 2022-23 campaign.

“I haven’t felt this healthy in a long time,” he said. “[I’m] back to my rookie [year] weight. [I’m] 195 [pounds] right now. It’s been, what, 13 years since I’ve been that weight. So it’s a blessing.”

Rose, who is about to turn 34, missed all but 26 games for the Knicks last season with an ankle injury. He is entering the final guaranteed year of his deal next season (the Knicks hold a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24).

The NBA’s website officially has Rose listed at 200 pounds, but the 14-year veteran’s weight has fluctuated above that in past seasons. For a player who has had a laundry list of lower-body injuries over the years, trimming down to a healthier weight should only help. The Knicks also still have a surprising level of confidence in him, and it sounds like Rose is getting ready to deliver.